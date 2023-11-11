GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.30 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPRO

GoPro Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

GPRO stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.42. GoPro has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 4.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GoPro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 47.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,447,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 792,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.