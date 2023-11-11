Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Stake Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,743,040,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.