FY2026 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Raised by Analyst

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for MannKind in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. MannKind has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MannKind by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,349,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $173,418. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

