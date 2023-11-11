FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $20.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.00. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.99 per share.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

