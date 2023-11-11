First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

