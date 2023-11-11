Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 50%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 549,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 114,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

