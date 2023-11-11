FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

FDS stock opened at $453.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

