Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Lowered to $107.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.30.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

