Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

