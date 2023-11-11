Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

ESTA stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $558.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 699.09% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

