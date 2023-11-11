Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Essent Group worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $947,160. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

