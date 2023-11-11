Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 534,441 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534,441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

NYSE:VTR opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4,262.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

