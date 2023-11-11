Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 480,238 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,238 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.4 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.