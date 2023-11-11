Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 438,301 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,301 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Up 1.0 %

INGR opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.