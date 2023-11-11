Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.22 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,412 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Up 0.3 %

SPLK stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $148.50.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,077,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

