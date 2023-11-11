Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,601 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

NYSE SUI opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

