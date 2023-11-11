Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 681,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $22,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30,237.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,798,000 after buying an additional 9,298,409 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 366.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,447,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after buying an additional 1,137,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 264.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 575,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 417,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after buying an additional 310,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.