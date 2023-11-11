Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,490 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Enel Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.