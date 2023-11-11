EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.17. 104,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 370,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $836.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EchoStar by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

