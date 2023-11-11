Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 545,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 128,873 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 236,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $144,852.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

