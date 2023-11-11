DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.