Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.4 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $378.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,379 shares of company stock worth $1,883,038. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

