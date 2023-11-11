Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $32.50 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

