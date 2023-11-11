Cwm LLC Sells 342 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 716,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

