Cwm LLC Sells 125 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

