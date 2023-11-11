Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

