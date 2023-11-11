Cwm LLC Has $73,000 Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

XNTK opened at $146.65 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $148.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.02.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.