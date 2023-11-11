Cwm LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,846,990 shares of company stock valued at $456,902,846 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

