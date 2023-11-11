Cwm LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ENI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ENI by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ENI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,627,000 after acquiring an additional 386,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

E opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4862 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

