Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

