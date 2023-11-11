Cwm LLC Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after purchasing an additional 217,748 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $287,766 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRU opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.81%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

