Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,673 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $56.03 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

