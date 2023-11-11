Cwm LLC Buys 623 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WF opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

