Cwm LLC Acquires 259 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ITT by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

ITT Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ITT opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $103.96.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

