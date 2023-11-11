Cwm LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 32.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $324.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

