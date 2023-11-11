Critical Comparison: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) versus Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JD.com and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 7 8 0 2.53 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

JD.com currently has a consensus target price of $45.14, suggesting a potential upside of 75.24%. Given JD.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

This table compares JD.com and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 2.04% 10.25% 4.86% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JD.com and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $151.69 billion 0.24 $1.51 billion $1.92 13.42 Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Risk and Volatility

JD.com has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JD.com beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services for logistics property investors and the sale of development properties; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

