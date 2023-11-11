Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $4.60 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Cricut’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares in the company, valued at $118,200,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,071 shares of company stock worth $12,109,530 over the last 90 days. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

