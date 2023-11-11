Contrasting SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SENSIO Technologies and voxeljet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00

voxeljet has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.61%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A voxeljet $29.33 million 0.39 -$11.87 million ($1.41) -0.88

This table compares SENSIO Technologies and voxeljet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SENSIO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than voxeljet. voxeljet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SENSIO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SENSIO Technologies and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A voxeljet -53.04% -52.61% -19.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SENSIO Technologies beats voxeljet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SENSIO Technologies

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

