Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 138,350.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

