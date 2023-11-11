Comparing Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Brother Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.53 billion 1.45 $126.61 million $0.71 17.65 Brother Industries $6.03 billion 0.69 $289.21 million $2.13 15.10

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden. Brother Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nihon Kohden and Brother Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 7.78% 9.65% 7.53% Brother Industries 4.58% 6.15% 4.36%

Dividends

Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nihon Kohden pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brother Industries pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Brother Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

About Brother Industries

(Get Free Report)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.