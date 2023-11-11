Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Clarus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLAR

Clarus Trading Up 1.6 %

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Clarus has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.44%.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1,448.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.