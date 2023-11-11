Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $483.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.17 and its 200 day moving average is $414.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

