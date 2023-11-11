Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $527.93.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $533.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $534.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.67 and its 200 day moving average is $491.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

