Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794,157 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 1,040.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,763,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.87. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.30%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

