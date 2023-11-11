Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $146.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. The firm has a market cap of $423.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

