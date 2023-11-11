CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTS

CarParts.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

PRTS stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,692,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 778,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.