Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $91,112,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $268.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.62. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

