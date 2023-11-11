Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $15.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 139,633 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $9,059,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 272.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 106,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

