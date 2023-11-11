Callan Capital LLC Has $714,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.17 and its 200-day moving average is $414.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

