Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Cabot worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 13.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $282,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $74.40 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

